Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: Release Date, Pre-Load, File Size, and Everything We Know

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, the newest expansion to Bungie’s live service futuristic first-person shooter space epic is almost upon us. The base edition of the expansion costs US$39.99. With that out of the way, when will it come out? When and how can I pre-load it? What can we expect from the new expansion? All of this and more will be answered here in our dive into everything you need to know for Destiny 2 The Witch Queen.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Release Date

The release date for The Witch Queen is February 22, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EST/9:00 a.m. PST. The Season of the Risen is the newest season that does not need to be purchased and will launch at the same time as the new expansion.

Following the format of every previous update, Bungie has shut down the servers to prepare for the new expansion. They were shut down at 12:00 a.m. EST/ 9:00 p.m. PST on February 20, 2022. So, for those who were trying to squeeze in any last hours out of the old content, I’m afraid your time is up.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen File Size & Pre-Load

The file size for Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is quite large: players will need at least 105 GB free to download the new expansion. That number may fluctuate depending on which platform you are playing on but be prepared for at least 105 GB.

The pre-load for Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will begin at 10:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. PST on February 21, 2022. Once you have pre-loaded the game, you’ll be able to boot right into the expansion when it releases. Keep in mind that the servers will be full of players and there might be some bugs to iron out.

What to Expect From the New Expansion

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to Destiny 2 The Witch Queen. For starters, there are new raids, new strikes, new Exotics, a new map, a new weapon crafting system, and more. Of course, there will also be a brand new campaign surrounding Savathun, The Witch Queen herself.

One of the most exciting new additions is the Glaives, a new melee weapon that keeps players in first-person view. There are three different types per class which each do something unique. Also, Void 3.0 will be released which is a complete overhaul of the Void subclass in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will be available on February 22, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.