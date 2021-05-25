Update 3.2.0.2 (Update 2.21 for PS4 & PS5) has arrived for Destiny 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The Season of the Splicer has brought a lot to Destiny 2, including an ice-cold exotic sidearm, the controversial Transmog glam-getting system, and the unforgettable baby Fallen to warm your stasis-locked heart. New Lights and Iron Lords alike were also given some major new content to chew over the weekend with the Vault of Glass rerelease (some people even got a fancy ring or belt to celebrate it). Today’s update is a hotfix for version 3.2 and includes some fixes for the Cryosthesia catalyst grind and some armor stats.

Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 update 3.2.0.2.

Destiny 2 Update 3.2.0.2 Patch Notes

ARMOR

Fixed an issue where Recovery-focused Umbral Engrams would sometimes not award armor with a sufficiently high Recovery stat.

Fixed issues where some Common, Uncommon, and Rare armors would provide stat bonuses when used as ornaments as a part of Armor Synthesis.

Energy Accelerant mod: No longer increases damage against players. No longer increases the base damage of Symmetry, Telesto, Black Talon, and Deathbringer. Telesto has also received another sternly worded lecture.

Sundering Blast no longer causes Overload champions to exit their stun state when damaged by the explosion created by the mod.

Fixed an issue where Star-Eater Scales was erroneously applying its damage bonus to weapons and grenades instead of only Supers as intended. Increased the maximum number of stacks required for the full damage bonus from four stacks to eight stacks.

Fixed an issue where players could spawn too many noble seekers with Boots of the Assembler by stepping in and out of a Rift. When Warlocks wearing Boots of the Assembler are extending the duration of a Rift, class ability regeneration pauses. Design note: The reason for this change was both to prevent game crashes caused by too many rifts being placed in a single activity, and to restore some of the advantage to running Sanguine Alchemy over Boots of the Assembler.



WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where the catalyst for Cryosthesia 77K was incorrectly accruing progress from energy weapon kills.

Fixed an issue where the catalyst Triumph for Cryosthesia 77K was being displayed in the wrong weapon category.

Fixed an issue where Cryosthesia 77K could fire multiple freeze shots without losing the charged shot buff.

Fixed an issue where existing drops of THE SWARM with Unrelenting switched to Bottomless Grief. This fix only works in cases where players didn’t select the Bottomless Grief node.



ACCESSORIES

Fixed an issue that prevented the Vie for Glory Sparrow from taking shaders.

POWER AND PROGRESSION

Fixed an issue where the reward for completing the weekly Vendor Challenge on the Splicer Servitor did not reward Pinnacle gear as advertised. Upon completion, the weekly Vendor Challenge should now reward a Pinnacle piece of Seasonal gear.

Fixed an issue where completing Presage as a weekly Activity Challenge was not rewarding Pinnacle gear.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where the Armor Synthesis ornament creation tutorial does not show up for Titan characters when reaching the armor ornament creation step.

GENERAL

Players will no longer be able to claim the 150 Synthstrand from Ada-1 during the NUX quest if their inventory is full. This will prevent players from losing the material and they will need to clear out inventory space to claim their Synthstrand.



…aaaaaand still no Crucible maps. Of course, Bungie has not announced any major updates in the PvP department for the remainder of Season 14 so that’s unlikely that we’ll see any until next season at the earliest. This hotfix also brings a sizeable nerf to Star-Eater Scales by doubling the number of stacks required to get its full damage bonus. Not a very fun move, but probably a smart one. That’s all for this patch! Good luck grinding VoG this week and have fun getting frozen on Vostok!

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Destiny 2 Updates page on Bungie.net.