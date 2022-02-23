Destiny 2 Witch Queen: How to Claim Pre-Order and Deluxe Edition Bonus DLC

Alongside every Destiny 2 expansion, we get a nice bonus for pre-ordering or buying different editions. Normally you can find these pre-order bonuses at Amanda Holiday at the tower. This time when players went to go claim their bonuses at Amanda she had nothing for them. There is no need to worry, you didn’t miss the window on picking up your bonuses or anything like that. It seems with this expansion Destiny 2 is trying some new things and with this have changed where you need to go. Let’s go over where you can get all of your pre-order bonuses in Destiny 2.

How to Claim the Expansion Bonuses in Destiny 2

For most of your pre-order goodies, you will need to talk to the Cryptark in the Tower. If you had talked to him before the expansion came out, he should have had an emote, a nameplate and a ghost shell for you. However, you need to make sure you take some time from gathering loot in the new Throne World and visit the Cryptark again. As with the launch of the expansion, he is handing out a sparrow that you can claim.

Many players may still be looking for the Exotic SMG that they were promised with the pre-order of Witch Queen. Sadly you will need to wait until the end of the expansion’s campaign to get that for yourself. It shouldn’t take too long to get through depending on which difficulty you picked. Once you have gotten through it you should have your new Exotic SMG waiting for you and a nice ornament to go along with it.

Also, make sure you remember to claim your season pass exotic if you bought the deluxe edition of the Witch Queen. You will gain the premium version of every season’s pass that comes out for the next year and at tier one of every pass, you get a new exotic. If you have any more trouble with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.