Destiny 2 Xur Inventory and Location for January 21, 2022

Xur in Destiny 2 is here on January 21. Of course, he has come and gone since Destiny’s origin, but this week is no different. And as always, he carries some of the game’s best weapons in the form of Exotics. Here is where Xur is this weekend.

But before that, you’ll want to subscribe to Attack of the Fanboy to always get the drop on where Xur is. Since he is a nomadic traveler, you’ll definitely want to check out our Destiny 2 guides to remain in the loop. We cover where Xur is weekly, so you’re in good hands with us. And, if you’re curious about The Witch Queen expansion and what each edition is, be sure to check out that article.

Destiny 2 Xur Location for January 21, 2o22

Xur can be found at Watcher’s Nexus on Nessus this week. He’ll be standing on a tree; you can’t miss him. This week he is giving out some legendary loot that you’ll definitely want to pick up.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Telesto, Void fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

St0mp-EE5, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Wormgod Caress, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Phoenix Protocol, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

The Exotic Cypher quest this week is pretty straightforward. You’ll need to complete 21 strikes or win matches in Crucible or Gambit. As far as we know, any combination of these will do as long as you win 21 in total. You will also get extra progression if the strike is extra challenging or you are winning with clanmates.

Since the Season of the Lost and on, Xur has begun carrying and selling past collections of armor and weapons sort of like Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Each item in the following list will cost you 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards:

Enigma’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

Seventh Seraph SI-2, Void sidearm

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Wishbringer, Solar shotgun

Toil and Trouble, Kinetic shotgun

Interference VI, Arc grenade launcher

Stars in Shadow, Solar pulse rifle

Opulent armor set

And, for better or for worse, the way Destiny works is that the power level of the equipment you buy will match your character’s current power level. For a full detailed breakdown of what each Exotic is for this week, click here. For everything else, stay tuned for more from Attack of the Fanboy.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be available on February 22, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, and PC.