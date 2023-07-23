Diablo 4 Season 1 Tier List: All Classes in Season of the Malignant Ranked

Image: Bizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 1 made many changes to its classes, including nerfs and buffs. Some nerfs were so large that the best classes at launch have lowered to the worst in the game. Are you wondering which class to pick in Season of the Malignant? Or, maybe you’re wondering how your current class holds up. This guide will rank all five classes in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.

Ranking All Classes in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Starting from worst to best, here are all the five classes in Diablo 4 season 1 ranked.

Tier Class S Rogue A Druid B Necromancer C Sorcerer D Barbarian

5. Barbarian

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Barbarians are the worst class currently in Diablo 4 Season 1. Being slow levelers, having a low area of effect for dungeons, and nerfs to their endgame builds make this class excruciatingly painful. With the recent nerfs to the available builds, they are now the worst class to choose for casual and solo players. The Nerfs were so bad that it makes you wonder whether Blizzard intentionally didn’t want players to use Barbarians during the Season of the Malignant.

4. Sorcerer

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

While the Sorcerer class has some potential in leveling fast and quickly clearing short events found across Sanctuary, their recent nerfs bring them down to one of the worst available in the game. Once a top class, the Sorcerer lost its magic in season 1 as they have received many nerfs toward its passive and damage output. Additionally, surviving the more challenging dungeons is problematic as they have extremely low survivability.

Related: Diablo 4 Malignant Invokers Explained: Brutal, Devious, and Vicious Crafting and Rewards

3. Necromancer

Image:Blizzard Entertainment

The Necromancer is a solid choice, as this class has various build options to provide solid damage output, high survivability, and overall fun to play. The Necromancer is nothing special, though, as it falls below Druid and Rogue regarding Endgame. Still, there’s no denying that having minions on your side to do your dirty work makes this the best class for solo players. My current Necromancer focuses on the Bone Spear, arguably one of the most powerful primary skills for the Necromancer, and I have been quite successful in my solo run.

2. Druid

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Druids are less effective than the Rogue, but their ability to survive and take more damage makes this class stand out. Diablo 4 Season 1 didn’t change much for this class regarding buffs or nerfs, so if you have played this class before Season of the Malignant, you can expect the same amount of damage output. If you choose a Druid and have trouble deciding which build to create, I recommend the Werebear, as that provides devastating blows and a massive area of effect.

1. Rogue

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

While the Rogue was always a good choice since launch, Season of the Malignant pushed them even further with substantial damage buffs. Going the melee build route, such as Flurry or Twisted Blades, will have you deleting enemies off your screen, especially if you equip Vicious Malignant Hearts — targeting offensive stats. The Rogue is also the most fun class to play, as its playstyle is easy to master.

With the recent Campfire Chat with the developers of Diablo 4, they took note of the feedback from the community and mentioned they are making steps forwards to add more balance to the game. Hopefully, these future patches Blizzard promises will fix the terrible builds and make them more fun to play, as Barbarian and Sorcerer used to be fan favorites. But, until then, this is the Diablo 4 Season 1 tier list.

- This article was updated on July 23rd, 2023