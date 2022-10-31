Disney-Dreamlight-Valley-October-31-Update-Patch-Notes

There’s no denying that Disney Dreamlight Valley is a magical game, however, players have been experiencing several issues since the release of Scar’s Kingdom. Luckily, a well-placed patch update taking part today is set to fix some significant problems within the game. So read on to find out everything you need to know about this patch update.

October 31 Hotfix Patch Notes for Disney Dreamlight Valley

After the release of Scar’s Kingdom, players have faced a few performance issues alongside some detrimental bugs that have tampered with gameplay. But luckily, the team at Disney Dreamlight Valley has been listening to players’ concerns and making sure the necessary changes are made to make gameplay just as magical as it should be. The list below details what you can expect from today’s patch update. While it may not be the most extensive list, it will significantly change the game.

Optimization and Performance Fixes

Improved Performance and Stability on Xbox

A seizure Warning was Added during the games boot sequence

Toggle Added to Settings Menu to remove in-game flash effects

Toggle added to Settings Menu to remove Screen Shake effects

Lighting Added to Flash During Storm

Flash Effect when successfully catching a fish

Screen Shake Added While mining

Screen Shake added while fishing

Screen shake added while digging

Exhaustion Effect Removed

Improved clarity of Sunlit Plateau quest objective description involving Root Beer

Bug Fixes

Fixed Quest Blocker for the “Restoring the Sun Stone” Quest

Fixed an issue preventing villagers from accepting meals in Chez Remy

Fixed the castle motif on the Disney Castle T-Shirt

Fixed the issue causing players to be unable to pick up items from the base of palm trees on Dazzle Beach

Toy Story Table set so items can now be picked up once placed

Mickey’s Lamp moved within his house, so objects no longer get stuck behind it

Scar’s Friendship Quest and Gifting only becomes available after completing the Sunlit Plateau Story Quest

Halloween Rewards can now be repurchased from Scrooge’s Delivery

Pressing B now Skips Dialogue Boxes

Trick or Treat Dreamlight Duty now requires gifting candy to characters

The Webbed Tree in Villains Star Path can now be found under foliage in the wardrobe menu

General Online Service Improvements

Scar’s Volcano Stove now needs coal to cook with and can be selected once placed.

The collection Menu will now appropriately update

Moana’s Friendship Level 10 item now has the appropriate coloring

There have been several essential bug fixes and optimization patches; if you’re considering delving into Scar’s Kingdom, now is the perfect time to do so. If you haven’t received a notification of the update yet, it can take up to two hours to reach your device, so a little patience will have you delving into the valley in no time.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022