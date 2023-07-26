DMZ Firing Power Mission Guide | How to Get the RGL-80

Image: Activision

As part of the Firing Power faction mission in Warzone’s DMZ mode, you are tasked with finding an RGL-80 and then killing the Juggernaut, the Verikan, and the Bullfrog commanders with it. But how exactly can you get the weapon? And, where are each of the targets located?

How to Get the RGL-80 and Where to Find Verikan in DMZ

Differently from most of the weapons in the game, which can be either unlocked by leveling up weapons of the same class and completing set faction missions and in-game tasks, the only way to get the RGL-80 6-round semi-automatic grenade launcher in DMZ can be done by entering Building 21, killing Velikan there, and then grab the weapon, as he will be holding it.

But be advised, as in order to enter the area, you will to acquire the frustratingly rare Al-Mazrah-exclusive Building 21 Access Card. You can check out how to get and use the card in our Where to Find Building 21 Access Cards in Warzone 2 DMZ and How to Use Them guide.

You will be able to find Verikan at random locations throughout the building, but only after he enters the area through any of its available elevators. In order to defeat the commander, we recommend that you look for blind spots and make use of antiarmor shots and high-caliber rounds.

Where to Find the Juggernaut DMZ

While in Al-Mazrah, you will be able to find the Juggernauts at Sarrif Bay, Al Mazrah City, Sarif Bay, and the Al-Safwa Quarry areas. You will also be able to find the boss on Ashika Island, where they can be found in the Tsuki Castle area (sector G5), as well as in sector F6., south of the castle.

You can check out the location of all mentioned Juggernauts in the map below, courtesy of WZHub’s interactive map:

Image: Activision, HZHub

When facing any of the Juggernauts, we recommend that you keep your distance and make use of antiarmor rounds in order to get rid of their plates before using the RGL-80 to finish the job.

Where to Find the Bullfrog in Warzone DMZ

Differently, from the other bosses, the Bullfrog will not be a mercenary featured in select spots throughout the map, instead being inside an always-moving armored vehicle. With that said, the Bullforg will spawn from the Central Station area of the Vondel map, in the map’s eastmost area. After spawning, the boss will then travel through the map randomly before disappearing for a few minutes.

In order to destroy the vehicle easily while using the RGL-80, we recommend that you assemble a squad and then chase after it while in your own armored vehicle. Just remember that the Bullfrog will make constant use of proximity mines in order to get you out of his tail, as well as call for frequent reinforcements.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023