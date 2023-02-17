Do You Need To Sharpen Weapons In Wild Hearts?

As gamers get ready to jump into the world of Wild Hearts, knowing what they’re in for can be the key to a successful hunt. It has been established that this game takes the best parts of Monster Hunter and Fortnite to mix them into a unique experience, but do all of the best features of these franchises make the cut?

When it comes to the battlefield, one of the most essential parts of Monster Hunter is keeping your weapon of choice sharp and effective in cutting down different creatures. Stopping in the middle of a battle to sharpen up with a Whetstone is a right of passage, but do players need to worry about that type of management in Wild Hearts?

Do You Have To Manage Weapon Sharpness In Wild Hearts?

To the dismay or joy of many fans around the globe, the premise of sharpening your blade while in battle is not something you will need to worry about when hunting the Kemono. There are a few important story beats that will explain why this particular method of weapon enhancement is not required, but those that loved or hated the feature can relax knowing that it is not in the game.

While some love the idea of having to keep their sword or blade sharp while battling creatures, there are just as many that hate the idea of stopping mid-battle to keep their weapon in the best possible shape. While it was a bit shocking at first, players will understand why their particular weapon in Wild Hearts does not require this kind of maintenance once they progress far enough into the story.

This way, you won’t need to coordinate with friends you’re playing with as to who should go on the offensive while players attempt to patch themselves and their weapons up. It helps keep the gameplay fast and frenetic while carving its notch into the gaming world.

Wild Hearts is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.