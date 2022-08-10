Does Cult of the Lamb Have Accessibility Options?

Cult of the Lamb is available on practically every platform available which is accessible by definition, but what kind of accessibility options are there in the game? As a fast-paced, flashy, cult quest rollercoaster, Cult of the Lamb should be a game that all can enjoy. Here are all of the accessibility options in Cult of the Lamb.

All Accessibility Options in Cult of the Lamb

As you can see above, the Cult of the Lamb accessibility options are limited but present. Accessibility is something that is much harder to do for smaller-budget indie developers, which Massive Monster certainly is.

A lot of the Cult of the Lamb accessibility options focus on motion: screenshake sensitivity, reduce camera motion, animated text, and flashing lights. The level of detail in the art department is astounding in Cult of the Lamb, but the developers respect the players that need as little motion on the screen as possible.

The last two accessibility options in Cult of the Lamb are text scale, which is pretty common in games, and dithering fade distance. Dithering fade distance is how big the bubble of clarity will be around your character when you step behind objects in the foreground.

We would have loved to see accessibility features surrounding color blindness, but sadly, that is not in the launch version of Cult of the Lamb. The controls have three types of layouts to choose from, and some remapping as well. Currently, there is no news to put in those accessibility features, but that could change as Cult of the Lamb is a game that will receive updates as it continues.

And that is all of the accessibility features in Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb is available on August 11, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, and PC.

