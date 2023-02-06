Does Hogwarts Legacy Have a Multiplayer Mode?

With how big in scale Hogwarts Legacy is, it would be really cool to journey through the Wizarding World with a friend or two and do all sorts of things together. Whether you’re in different houses, it would be cool to see the perspectives and how different the story is from multiple perspectives. So, then comes the big question. Does Hogwarts Legacy have a multiplayer cooperative mode? We can explain this below.

Is Hogwarts Legacy Multiplayer?

To the disappointment of some players, this game will not have any multiplayer component at launch. Hogwarts Legacy is looking to be a purely single-player experience as it is structured towards a solo venture.

From the absurdly high number of side quests that you can take on, the amount of customization, and how in-depth the world is, it might be too big of a task to make it make sense in a multiplayer setting. As we went on if the game is an MMO, “think of Hogwarts Legacy more along the lines of a Horizon Zero Dawn or a Red Dead Redemption 2″.

While you may see familiar places, it’s a world that seems to be best experienced at your own pace. All the dialogue choices, so much to look at, so much to explore. The social aspects can be taken outside of the game. It would be a bit tough to attend classes and solve puzzles with someone else by your side.

You live your own story here in the Wizarding World, with customizations and other interactions that can influence certain outcomes. With someone else in the mix, that would be a bit difficult to carry that kind of progress over and have it make sense. In any case, don’t let a feature like no multiplayer deter you from playing any further.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023