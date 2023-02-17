Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Multiple Endings? All Endings and Choices Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are a bunch of choices to make in Hogwarts Legacy. Most of these are made based on what kind of dialogue you choose throughout. Because of a system like this, these can somewhat end up tied to the end of your playthrough, so for this guide, we’ll walk you through the endings of Hogwarts Legacy.

PSA: There will be mentions of endgame spoilers ahead, so bookmark this for later if you are trying to avoid it.

Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Multiple Endings?

The answer to this question is no, but there are some key differences in how you get to the ending. No matter what choices you make, Professor Fig will not survive the confrontation with Ranrok. The only differences will take place with how your last moments pan out with him.

When he asks you what your intentions are with the repository of all the stored pain that Isidora left behind in the vault, you are given some choices.

All Endings and Choices Explained

In that last conversation with Professor Fig, you get to decide. Do you keep the magic contained under Hogwarts or do you intend to open it?

If you choose to open the vault, you’re leading into a bad ending. The game does give you another set of dialogue if you want to change your mind, double down on having the power for yourself, or just unleashing it unto the world. The latter two options will lead you to the bad ending.

In any case, the final chapter will play out. Ranrok will unleash his fury against both of you. Here, when Professor Fig carries out a preemptive strike against Ranrok, this is the last you’ll see of him here. It’s assumed that this is where he dies.

After the battle with Ranrok, you will contain the vault alone. Once all is settled, you find Miriam’s wand. Your character will then have a heartfelt moment thanking the Professor’s wife.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

However, if you chose to contain the magic under the castle, Professor Fig will acknowledge the sacrifice you must make. What happens next is that instead of him being killed by Ranrok after the initial attack, he’ll be alive and help you contain the vault from collapsing.

In doing so, he sacrifices his life, with his parting words telling you that his wife would have loved you and that “the wizarding world could not be in more capable hands”.

What happens next is that despite the path you chose here, there’s a celebration of his life held in the Great Hall. Hosted by Phineas Nigellus Black, he chokes on a few words with Matilda Weasley taking it from there.

While the path might be slightly different for players, the outcome will ultimately be the same.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023