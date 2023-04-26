Does Honkai Star Rail Have Controller Support?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’re booting up the latest creation from HoYoverse and are ready to immerse yourself in the colorful world with some fun combat and catchy music. You figure it’ll be a breezy, intuitive experience where you can rush the tutorial to get some fantastic pulls, so you decide to turn on your gamepad to relax. Only, you’ll find, your character won’t move and the button prompts won’t change. You might be wondering whether or not Honkai: Star Rail even has controller support, or when it will, so read on!

Honkai: Star Rail Controller Support — Will My Gamepad Work?

Honkai: Star Rail does have controller support, but only widely on PC at the moment, with mobile not currently working. If you plug in your PlayStation or Xbox controller during a session of HSR, for instance, you’ll see the prompts change to reflect the face buttons of your chosen gamepad. If you’re trying while starting, a window will show saying its use is restricted in the tutorial.

Does HSR Not Have Controller Support for Mobile?

When trying the same on mobile, Android, or iOS alike, it currently does not respond. You’ll only see the touchscreen controls, at least for now. If you try to connect your controller wirelessly or plug it in, you’ll likely see no difference when trying to play, which can be a bit of a bummer for players. However, the controls are comfortable, and the turn-based combat makes for a fairly approachable experience on the touchscreen.

For what it’s worth though, if you’re able to play Honkai: Star Rail on PC, the controller support feels comfortable and seamless, with easy transitions between mouse and keyboard to the gamepad. It’s frustrating to know that the pieces are there to make things work for mobile, but players might have to wait for a while yet.

- This article was updated on April 25th, 2023