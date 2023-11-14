Does Lethal Company Have Match Making?

Given the popularity of Lethal Company and the fact that not everyone has friends who play the game, it’s only natural to question whether Zeekerss has implemented a matchmaking system.

Expecting an online game to come with a matchmaking system isn’t unreasonable. After all, not all of us have a group of friends who will be willing to buy and try any game we like. Therefore, many people are looking for others to play Lethal Company with, and a matchmaking system can greatly enhance the overall experience.

How Does Matchmaking Work in Lethal Company?

Unfortunately, Lethal Company does not have a matchmaking system. Generally speaking, players host a game and invite their friends to play. Instead, the game lists all the players hosting games before a match begins. As you can only join a server before the host starts the game, this could result in a shortage of available servers.

The best way to play Lethal Company is with your friends. There’s no doubt about that. You and your friends can better coordinate, cooperate, and laugh at each other’s bad moves. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy playing Lethal Company with strangers. In fact, many players enjoy the chaos that playing with strangers might bring. That’s why newly opened servers fill up quickly. There are plenty of people out there having fun gathering scrap for the company with random people.

Even without a traditional matchmaking system, Lethal Company’s server browser offers a way for players to connect and team up with random online players. So, if you’re considering jumping into the world of Lethal Company, don’t let the lack of matchmaking deter you. Look for a server or host a game. I guarantee that, as long as the game remains popular, there will be plenty of people jumping into your server to gather scraps with you in the many dangerous moons of Lethal Company.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023