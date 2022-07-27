Does MultiVersus Have Voice Chat? MultiVersus Voice Chat, Explained

MultiVersus has kicked off its open beta and thousands of players have been rushing to experience everything that they can enjoy within the game. Of course, many players will be wanting to play the game together across the platforms it is available on and due to the teamwork that will always be there, you may be wanting to chat with other players through voice chat. However, you may have some issues with getting voice chat sorted and this article will give you all of the information about the MultiVersus voice chat and if it has it.

Details about MultiVersus Voice Chat: Does it Have It?

Unfortunately as of the time of writing MultiVersus doesn’t have any voice chat which is a shame as it is a feature that could be extremely beneficial to have for the experience. Although there isn’t voice chat at the moment, that doesn’t mean that there will never be any. With the popularity of the game, it is likely that the developers may be thinking about implementing this vital feature to the experience.

In terms of how to chat with other players, there are a few other ways that you can technically voice chat with players will playing the game. The first way is by using a voice chat/calling platform that will allow you to talk with others. Discord could be a great choice for this. Along with that, if you know your teammate a lot in real life you may choose to simply phonecall them instead and put the phone on your desk/table on speaker while you are playing. That way you can still voice chat with others while playing.

Hopefully, in the future, MultiVersus might get some voice chat support for the experience!

MultiVersus is available now in Open Beta form and you can download it for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.