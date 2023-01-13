Does One Piece Odyssey Get More Difficult?

Fans of JRPG are attracted to the genre due to the amount of difficulty these games can throw at players. One Piece Odyssey is the latest addition to the genre, and the beginning of the game poses little to no difficulty at all, making every battle feel like a breeze. As you progress, though, does the game get more difficult? This is a question worth answering, so gamers who enjoy difficult experiences will know whether the game is worth the 60-dollar price point. This article will give you everything you need to know about the difficulty in the mid to late game.

One Piece Odyssey Difficulty in the Mid to Late Game

The quick answer to this question is that the game sometimes gets more difficult towards the mid to late game but poses no real challenge. This is because, even though some enemies become stronger, your players level up fairly quickly, and their skills become stronger. Due to that fact, the game’s difficulty feels pretty much the same throughout its entirety except for some boss battles, which is a massive shame for fans looking for an increased challenge. Unfortunately, this can make the whole reason for leveling up, and RPG mechanics feel pointless.

With that said, it doesn’t mean that you won’t have to use your head toward the later parts of the game. There are parts where you need to be smart about tactics regarding changing characters and completing dramatic scenes for an increase in experience points, but still don’t expect to die a lot. Still, the game is a good time for players just looking for a relaxing experience and want to sit back and play through a beautifully well-written story. Fans of the anime series will especially find things to love here, outside the downfall of difficulty.

At least the developers made the game accessible by allowing non-Japanese speakers to understand the engaging story. They included English subtitles and even allowed the option to turn off Japenese voice acting. Find out what we mean by clicking here.

One Piece Odyssey is available now for PlayStation4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023