PGA Tour 2K23 is bringing golf simulations to the next generation of consoles, meaning enhanced gameplay and graphics to play with all your favorites. With Tiger Woods making the cover of the game, players are excited to see all the newest additions to the game. Plus, players have been wondering about game codes and if they are included in the latest annual title of PGA Tour. Does PGA Tour 2K23 have locker codes? That is what we will answer today.

Do Locker Codes Exist in PGA Tour 2K23?

Locker code are in PGA Tour 2K23. However, you will need to be aware of where to find them. According to the PGA Tour 2K subreddit, gamers must be on the lookout for codes on the PGA Tour 2K Twitter account, the official PGA Tour 2K Discord, or on 2K Twitch livestreams. Any of these places will include possible handed out codes for players who are on the lookout.

According to an admin on the PGA Tour 2K subreddit, the game’s developers have already given out codes for gear in the game and other for virtual currency (VC).

Like with its NBA games, 2K offers codes online from time to time to allow for players who are keen to be able to get exclusive swag for their MyPlayer character or to boost their stats in the game.

In fact, since the game has released, the PGA Tour 2K Twitter account has given out dozens of free game codes for players who have been aware and ready to put them into their accounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Steam.

Be sure to be on the lookout for more codes as they become available for PGA Tour 2K23.

PGA Tour 2K23 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.