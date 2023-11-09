Does Reverse 1999 Have a PvP Mode?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Given the strategic fun of Reverse: 1999, it’s only natural to wonder if the game has a PvP mode for friends to compete.

Although this game focuses on PvE and story, it’s not unheard of for similar games to let players engage in PvP matches. However, not all games are meant to be played against other players, and some developers do not even think of adding such a mode.

Is There a Player Versus Player Mode in Reverse: 1999?

Currently, there isn’t any player-versus-player mode in Reverse: 1999. Given that the original game didn’t have PvP modes, it’s safe to say this feature isn’t available in China and Japan. So, unless PvP appears in the regions where the game first launched, it’s unlikely to come to the West.

While some players might be disappointed, many Reverse: 1999 fans appreciate the lack of PvP. They believe it lets the developers concentrate on crafting a compelling story and enjoyable PvE modes, rather than balancing Arcanists and Incantations for PvP.

Related: Best Reverse 1999 Pavia Build | Best Psychubes and team Composition

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One might also wonder what PvP in Reverse: 1999 would even look like. The game incorporates randomness, with cards being shuffled, and each of the Arcanists’ Afflatus types, which works much like Pokémon types and could give certain characters an immediate edge. Reverse: 1999’s Afflatus system could add some depth to PvE battles, it’s uncertain how these mechanics would fare in player versus player combat.

If you’re in search of a game with a strong PvE component, there are likely many options that could satisfy you. For now, if you enjoy Reverse: 1999 as it currently stands, it’s safe to assume that a feature that allows players to face each other might never be a thing in this game. Although new enemies may emerge and new Arcanists may appear, the implementation of a PvP mode remains unlikely.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023