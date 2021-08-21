Splitgate came about at the perfect time, creating the perfect storm in a teacup as the gaming world eagerly awaits the arrival of Halo Infinite. Blending games such as Halo and Portal, Splitgate adds a new twist on the tried and tested arena shooter. In the first 30 days of the game being in beta, it was downloaded by over 10 million players across all platforms including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. But, does Splitgate have crossplay, or are you tied to your own platform?

Does Splitgate Have Crossplay?

Many competitive games, such as Warzone and Fortnite, allow for crossplay, which allows players across all platforms to play together. This means that if your friend is on Xbox and you’re on PlayStation you can play together and have fun. At present, Splitgate doesn’t have an option to turn off crossplay, meaning you have to play with players on other platforms. Whether this will change or not we don’t know, but in other games, it tends to create extremely long queue times so it is probably best to keep it turned on by default.

One thing to note, Splitgate doesn’t have cross-progression, meaning if you own multiple platforms you can’t jump between consoles and PC and carry on where you left off, your account and progression is tied to each platform. This could change in the future but it isn’t in the game right now.

Splitgate is available now to download for free on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is also available to play on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility, with a next-gen version currently in development. 1047 Games has also confirmed that a Nintendo Switch and mobile version are in development, but with the game becoming as popular as it has, they have had to shift their focus elsewhere so it could be a while before we see the game come to handheld devices.