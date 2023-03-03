Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Have Multiplayer?

Image: Koei Tecmo Games

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty players have been parrying all of the brutal enemies who are fighting them but some are wondering if there is any multiplayer. There can be many times in the game when you may feel like you need a helping hand, so finding out this vital information will be of great benefit. This article will explain to you if Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has multiplayer.

Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Actually Have Multiplayer?

Yes, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty does have multiplayer, it notably has both PvP and general co-op play included. This means that you will feel at home if you are an avid enjoyer of any of the FromSoftware games which usually have the same functionality included. Using Co-op to your advantage in the game will let you eliminate challenging enemies to a much quicker degree.

The most important point to remember is that you will of course need to be connected to the internet in order to utilize the multiplayer features. If you have an unstable connection it could also lead to a lot of chaos in the important battles you will face.

How to Unlock Multiplayer in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

In order to unlock Co-Op multiplayer you will have to defeat the very first boss of the game who is named Zhang Liang. After that, you can invite or join other players to venture on your journey with you. Whenever you rest at a Battle Flag you can access the ‘Online Lobby’ menu. Inside this section, you can choose the ‘Co-op’ option to either ‘recruit’ a random player or input a password code for your friends to join you.

As for the PvP invasion mode, you will have to eliminate the boss called Zhang Jiao. This fight isn’t extremely far into the game so you will have every mode of multiplayer unlocked fairly quickly. When you have succeeded in the boss fight you can make your way to a Battle Flag again. Select the ‘Online Lobby’ Menu then choose the ‘Invade’ option.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023