Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – How to Get Better Loot

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is an action-RPG, which means it has loot that drops in better rarities and ranks the further you are in the game. All loot in Dark Alliance is equipable gear that will boost your characters’ Combat Power, and the higher the rarity and rank the larger the increase. Loot drops are not entirely random in Dark Alliance, and there are a couple of ways to ensure you get better loot. That said, I hope you like taking on tougher and tougher difficulties.

Get better loot in Dark Alliance by playing higher Challenge Levels and skipping Short Rests.

All the loot in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is governed by two qualities that affect how powerful any given drop is. The first is the most traditional: rarity. Loot can drop as Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities, and the higher the rarity the more substats that piece of loot will have. Naturally, better rarity loot confers a larger boost to your Combat Power. Rarity drop-rates are not directly tied to Challenge Levels, but there is a way to increase the likelihood higher rarity loot will drop.

The second quality that affects your loots’ power is its rank. Loot can drop between ranks 1 and 5, and the higher the rank the better the stats on the loot, period. A rank 2 Uncommon chestpiece will have more armor than a rank 1 Epic chestpiece, and so on. The rank of loot is directly tied to Challenge Levels. If you want higher rank loot in Dark Alliance you need to push into tougher Challenge Levels.

To get better loot in Dark Alliance you need to do two things. First, to grab higher rarity loot you need to opt-out of Short Rests. Doing so provides a bonus to loot rarity, and the more Short Rests you skip the better the bonus. Second, you need to take on harder Challenge Levels when you feel comfortable doing so. I say “comfortable,” because dead adventurers don’t collect loot, at least not efficiently. It benefits you to push for higher rarity loot in your current Challenge Level and to collect various set bonuses before pressing into harder Challenge Levels for an increase to loot rank.

As a bonus, relatively obvious tip: don’t forget to scrounge dungeons for larger chests. These always contain a loot drop, and are the best way to farm loot in Dark Alliance. Yes, enemies (especially named enemies) have a chance to drop loot, but large chests have a 100% drop-rate. Since dungeons in Dark Alliance are not procedurally-generated you can easily memorize the locations of large chests for repeat runs. Also, keep an eye on the number of guaranteed loot listed in a dungeon’s completion rewards: running dungeons with more guaranteed drops is another efficient way to farm better loot in Dark Alliance.

One final piece of advice: you technically keep loot earned in a dungeon, even if you abandon the run. The kicker here is you need to complete a dungeon at any difficulty to collect it. So, if you want to try your luck in the higher Challenge Levels for better loot in Dark Alliance you can do so, but you won’t be able to grab the spoils until you complete a dungeon. It can be any dungeon at any difficulty: you just need to clear one to collect any loot and rewards found during an abandoned run.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available June 22nd on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Console, PC (Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on:June 21st, 2021