Dying Light 2 Campfires Explained: What Are Campfires For?

The campfires of Dying Light 2 are quite an oddity. Sitting down at a campfire in most games is a place to craft or a way to increase XP gains. However, in Dying Light 2 the campfires will not make you craft more medicine or allow you to switch your weapon mods. The campfires in this game serve a different purpose and one that will excite some players. Let’s go over where you can find campfires in Dying Light 2 and what they are used for.

What Are Campfires in Dying Light 2?

Campfires are one of many events that you can find at undiscovered locations or while you are simply traveling the rooftops to gather medicine components. You will know you have found a campfire if you see a storybook icon on your compass or HUD.

Once you have approached the campfire, you should find a few NPCs gathered around and one will be talking to the others. You can either sit at the campfire or just stand around and listen to the tale that the NPC has to tell.

These seem to be tales similar to what a bard at a Skyrim inn would play, just without the music. that’s really all that campfires have going for them. These stories that are being told won’t unlock some quest or point you in the direction of hidden loot, they are just stories to pass the time.

To some players, these stories may be fun and interesting to sit around and listen to. However, it seems like a lot of casual players will pass them by. They can provide cool pieces of lore about the world but unless you are really into the lore of Dying Light these campfires will be mostly useless to you.

You can also randomly stumble across campfire locations that are not marked at all, these will normally have an extinguished fire and a dead body or two being feasted upon by a zombie. A tragic reminder that not everyone in the world is a zombie-killing parkour master like yourself. If you have any more trouble with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.