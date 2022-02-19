Dying Light 2 Crashing Fix: How to Stop Crashes on PC

Nothing is more frustrating than a pc game crashing when you try to play it and Dying Light 2 is not immune to this problem. Since the launch of the game, many players have found themselves getting random crashes and being unable to open it again. This can be devastating to players as there is no clear-cut cause, so Dying Light 2 players can’t attempt to avoid this issue. Even though this issue is normally caused by not meeting requirements, it can still occur even if your system is more than capable of running the game. Let’s go over what you can do to fix this issue.

How to Fix Dying Light 2 Crashing on PC

Change Launch Options

This has been reported to fix the issue for many users that system meets the requirements for running Dying Light 2. In order to do this, you will need to go into Steam, right-click on Dying Light 2, and select properties. Then in the launch options box put “/nolightfx” without the quotation marks. After this, you can try launching the game and see if this fixes the issue.

Validate your game files

Sometimes a file can get corrupted or removed and this can cause the game to crash with no explanation. In order to validate your game files, you will need to once again open the properties of the game through Steam. Go to the local files tab and select “Verify Integrity of Game Files”. This will run a quick scan of all the files and re-download any files that are missing or corrupted.

Lower graphics settings

If you are managing to get the game and start playing, but then the game crashes as you are trying to farm components or as you try out your Authority Gear, you may need to lower your settings. Even if you think your system should run the game on these settings, give it a try and see if it works. You could have a faulty part and this can help show if you do.

Reinstall Visual C++ and DirectX

Both of these programs are vital when running any game and if they get corrupted or changed it can lead to the game not launching. These files may not be picked up when validating your files through Steam, so you will need to go out of your way to do this.

Update your graphics driver

New drivers are being pushed out every few days it can seem, and sometimes these updates can be critical for running new releases. Checking every few days to make sure your graphics card drivers are up to date will make sure your system is running at peak performance.

Hopefully, by following these steps you will be able to get back into Dying Light 2 and keep fighting through the apocalypse. If you have any more trouble with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.