Dying Light 2: Where to Find Batteries

In order to make the most of your weapons in Dying Light 2, you will need batteries. Batteries are a high-end crafting resource that you will be using when crafting explosives like C4 and when putting mods on your weapons. Unless you have the Korek charm, you will need a bunch of batteries to keep modding new weapons when your old ones break. Since they are a high-end resource, batteries are quite hard to find in Dying Light 2. Traders will almost never have them in their inventory and you won’t be able to loot them from your common zombies. So where can you find them?

Where Can You Find Batteries in Dying Light 2

There are only two loot locations that you can find batteries at. The place you have the best chance of finding batteries is in Evacuations Convoys. You can find a few of these in the starting area, just make sure you don’t confuse them for Military Convoys as they share a map icon but have vastly different loot.

When you approach a convoy it will be swarmed with zombies, simply clear them out and lockpick open the back door of the APC. You will get 2-3 items out of a convoy with a decent chance at getting a battery.

Your other location to find batteries will be in Forsaken Stores and Dark Hallows. Both of these places will need to be explored during the night, but you can take this time to farm up a bit of XP by clearing them out. After you manage to clear out one of these locations, make sure to use your survivor sense to get all of the loot available.

Even if you do every Convoy, Forsaken Store, and Dark Hallow and find now batteries you shouldn’t panic. Loot will respawn at all these locations after some in-game time passes. So you can go back to all these locations and try your luck at getting batteries again. If you have any more trouble with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.