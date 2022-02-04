Dying Light 2: How to Claim Pre-Order, Deluxe, and Ultimate Edition DLC Items

Dying Light 2 is finally here, and many players are wondering how to claim their pre-order, Deluxe edition, and Ultimate edition rewards before they start playing the game. Every game these days has some kind of reward for pre-ordering it early, and Dying Light 2 is no exception. The same goes for the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game, which will get a few bonus items in addition to future DLC packs. Before you venture too deep into the city, you’ll be able to grab your bonus rewards to give you a headstart on your journey. Here’s how to get your pre-order, Deluxe, and Ultimate rewards in Dying Light 2.

How to Claim Pre-Order DLC in Dying Light 2

By pre-ordering Dying Light 2, you get access to six bonus rewards. You get a skin for Lawan and Aiden, paraglider skins for both characters, and weapon skins for the two as well.

Reload Outfit

Reload Weapon Skin

Reload Paraglider Skin

Reach for the Sky Paraglider Skin for Lawan and Aiden

Reach for the Sky Crossbow Skin for Lawan

Reach for the Sky Outfit for Lawan

You can claim all of these bonus rewards from Aiden’s Stash in any safe house. You will come across a safe house in the first mission of the game called “Pilgrim’s Path.” You can get your Reload pack items and other rewards from there. You can also pick them up from any safe house later down the line if you’d rather wait.

How to Claim Deluxe and Ultimate Edition Bonuses

Just like the pre-order bonuses, you can claim the Deluxe and Ultimate edition items from Aiden’s Stash in any safe house. The Deluxe and Ultimate editions of Dying Light 2 include all of the pre-order bonuses listed above as well as some exclusive rewards only available in these special editions. Here’s what you get from the Gold and Ultimate editions.

Legendary Outfit

Legendary Weapon Skin

Legendary Paraglider Skin

Exclusive Weapon Charms

Wallpapers & Digital Comic

Digital Soundtrack & Digital Artbook

Story DLC 1

Story DLC 2 (Ultimate Edition Only)

2H Night XP Boost (Ultimate Edition Only)

Crafting Items (Ultimate Edition Only)

The main draw of the more expensive editions of Dying Light 2 is access to the upcoming story DLC packs. The Deluxe edition will get you access to the first story DLC, scheduled to release within a few months after launch, while the Ultimate edition grants access to the second story DLC on top of that. The special outfits will also help you stand out from standard edition players in online co-op, too.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.