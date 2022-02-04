Dying Light 2: How to Get a Crossbow

Everybody knows that one of the smartest weapons to have during a zombie apocalypse is a crossbow. Luckily for us, Dying Light 2 knows this. And while the bow and arrow is a good tool, the ultimate zombie-slaying stealth machine is the crossbow. Here is how to get a crossbow in Dying Light 2.

The only known way to get a crossbow in Dying Light 2 is through a Peacekeeper Reward. Throughout Dying Light 2, you will need to choose between the Peacekeepers and the Survivors when it comes to liberating structures. When you do this, you’ll receive a reward from the side you chose. The first chance you’ll get to do this is in the Water Tower quest, which is a handful of hours into the game.

In general, Peacekeeper Rewards have to do with weaponry and traps and Survivor Awards deal with parkour and traversal. While the Peacekeeper Rewards are cool, they are usually situational, which means most players will likely choose to side with the Survivors. If you do that, you’ll miss your chance at the game’s only crossbow.

Luckily, players don’t need to swear loyalty to one side or the other; they can pick and choose which group to award for every decision. The downside is that you won’t be able to skip right to the reward you want, you’ll have to earn your way to it.

The crossbow is the fourth unlock on the Peacekeeper Reward track. Once you’ve unlocked it, you’ll be able to find it in the Player Stash, which is located in every safe area. It is an incredible weapon because of these reasons:

The crossbow never breaks or loses durability. You receive every elemental blueprint from the start. It is far more powerful than the bow and arrow.

The crossbow in Dying Light 2 is an assassin’s best friend. It is silent, reliable, and really cool looking. The one downside to the crossbow, besides it being locked behind multiple layers of Peacekeeper Awards, is that you’ll need to craft your own bolts.

Bolts are relatively easy to craft. 10 bolts will cost you 10 scraps and 1 feather. Scraps can be found everywhere and feathers are found at rooftop sanctuaries along with beehives and flowers. If you want to make 10 elemental bolts, all you need to do is throw in 1 material associated with that element. For example, for 10 shock bolts, add 1 wiring to the formula, or for 10 fire bolts, add 1 resin.

And that is how you get a crossbow in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.