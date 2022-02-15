Dying Light 2: How to Get Dying Force Star Wars Weapon

So, you want to learn the ways of the force during the zombie apocalypse young padawan? Then you have come to the right place, as a beautiful Star Wars inspired easter egg known as “Dying Force,” certainly exists within the game. With the power of the force you can lift up and fling about enemies or objects. This great power can be yours if you can complete the required ritual successfully. In this guide I will teach you what is needed to obtain “Dying Force” so that you don’t miss out on Dying Light 2‘s greatest easter egg.

In order to attain the blueprint for Dying Force and command the power of the force you must complete the Main Story Quest “Broadcast” and collect 5 Black Ducks. Below I will inform you of where you can find all of the required evil ducks.

Evil Black Duck 1

This Black Duck can be found inside the same vicinity of an Inhibitor. While in Garrison, climb on top of the skyscraper of VNC Tower and then descend down one floor to access the loot. Open the safe box by entering the code 6/6/6 and collect yourself the first Evil Black Duck.

Evil Black Duck 2

This Black Duck is located outside the territory of Garrison and I will mark it for you in the map picture below. If you venture into one of the abandoned watchtowers you can easily collect the second black duck.

Evil Black Duck 3

This Black Duck, can be found in The Wharf. The marker of inhibitor will lead you inside an abandoned ship. After reaching the container, climb top on the railing and jump from the spot as marked in the image above to jump beside the foundation pillar (recommended to come in the morning). The submerged car can be lockpicked where the third black duck is collected inside the water.

Evil Black Duck 4

This Black Duck is one of the easiest to find as it can be located in the Lower Dam Ayre. Near the water, it will be placed on top of the spokes that the ropes are tied to small boats.

Evil Black Duck 5

This Black Duck is found near the campsite in Houndsfield. I will mark this in the below picture. Not far from the campsite, the middle of the pond as marked in the image shows where you can find the final Black Duck.

Getting The Blueprint

In order to get your Jedi hands on the Dying Force blueprint you will need to go to VNC Tower. Access the elevator that takes you to the basement, once you are down there swim to the complete other side of the basement. You will need to enter a door on the right that has a broken window inside of it. Here you can take the elevator down to Level 0, this is where you will find a creepy looking alter.

At this altar place all of the 5 black ducks and connect the cables that are forming a star. Pull the cable from the working substation and head straight to the next substation so you can connect it. From here you will need to complete the challenge Hangar.

Keep to the right and advance forward until you reach the “Hell chamber.” This area contains an acid pond on both sides. Move through the entrance of the alleyway and clear out the enemies. Still keeping right move forward until you reach the pond where the Dying Force Blueprint is placed on top of a yellow colored platform.

The Dying Force is now yours to control and will almost certainly enhance your gameplay experience. Now, don’t go asking me what is up with Dying Light 2 and their plentiful poultry side quests, but they are turning out to be my favorites. If you are a more visual learner I will attach a quick video guide for how to complete this quest.