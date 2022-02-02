Dying Light 2: How to Get Immunity Boosters

Dying Light 2 is here and with it, immunity boosters. What are they? How do you use them? Where do you get them? All of this and more will be answered in this guide to how to get and use immunity boosters in Dying Light 2.

Immunity boosters are just one resource you'll want to collect and master in this game. When it comes to weapon repairs, quest decisions, and skills, you'll want to check out our other Dying Light 2 guides.

Dying Light 2 Immunity Boosters

In Dying Light 2, a really cool new mechanic is introduced to make the night even more dangerous. Since you are infected, staying out of UV lights at night will tick your immunity clock down. At the beginning of the game, your immunity time is around five minutes. But that time will run out if you aren’t careful.

This is where immunity boosters come into play in Dying Light 2. With them, you can add time to your immunity clock, resetting in most cases. While UV mushrooms will give you some time back, the immunity boosters will restore your immunity to completion.

Because immunity boosters are so powerful and useful, they are hard to find. You’ll want to use them sparingly in situations where they are desperately needed. When you have a few seconds left on your immunity clock is the best time to use these boosters.

Where to Get Immunity Boosters

There are several places to find and get immunity boosters in Dying Light 2. One of the main spots is in GRE containers. Along with up to three inhibitors, the containers also will give you two or three useful items. Your GRE Key will constantly tell you when one is nearby, so be sure to follow that for a chance at immunity boosters.

GRE containers are usually in Dark Hollows, Forsaken Stores, GRE Quarantine Buildings, and GRE Anomaly locations, just be prepared. You can also sometimes get immunity boosters by helping people out in nighttime encounters. Look for red flares in the sky or people crying for help.

And that is the best way to get immunity boosters, how they work, and when to use them.

Dying Light 2 is available now PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.