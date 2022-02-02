Dying Light 2: How to Unlock The Hussar

Do you want to start out Dying Light 2 with a unique, one-of-a-kind weapon called The Hussar? Look no further. Also in this guide, we will walk you through how to get great weapons early in the game. Let’s go!

Dying Light 2 is here and it is full of exciting things. If you need help figuring out how to repair your weapons, picking between health or stamina as your first upgrade, or if you need help with tricky quests like how to save Damien in the Missing Persons quest, we are here for you. Check out our Dying Light 2 guides for more.

Dying Light 2 The Hussar

The Hussar is a free unique weapon you can get right out of the gate in Dying Light 2. Before starting your game, on the home page is a button called Techland Gamers and Goodies. If you click on it, you’ll see an offer to receive The Hussar.

The Hussar is a Polish 17th-century saber that was “so powerful it survived the apocalypse itself”. Now that’s a sword that you’ll definitely want to have.

In order to get the Hussar, all you need to do is scan the QR code and create an account at TechlandGG with the code they give to you. You’ll receive The Hussar, but you’ll also be up to date on all Dying Light 2 news.

How to Get Great Starter Weapons

Dying Light 2 differs from the first game in many ways. One of those ways is you don’t start this game off with rusty pipes and table legs for weapons. Almost immediately, you have access to great weapons. Of course, the weapons get better as you level up, but you won’t want to miss the early opportunities to get great weapons.

If you want to start the game with great weapons, be sure to loot every nook and cranny. The weapons are randomized, but early on, if you are meticulous with your looting, you can stumble over an artifact weapon early.

Also, make sure you are completing side quests. They will often reward you with a good weapon. And of course, you can buy great weapons at the Bazaar by selling the other weapons you’ll find laying around the world.

Make sure that you snag yourself The Hussar in Dying Light 2. And for all your other Dying Light 2 questions and inquiries, be sure to come back to Attack of the Fanboy.

Dying Light 2 is available now PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.