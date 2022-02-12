Dying Light 2: How to Upgrade Paraglider and Grappling Hook

Dying Light 2 presents you with so many tools, weapons, and weapons to pick up and upgrade. It can be a bit difficult to maintain your inventory and see all the different crafting parts and valuables as you journey across an incredibly huge and dense open world. As you progress in the game, you’ll get some valuable and permanent tools to help you traverse vertical heights that you wouldn’t think were possible. Here, we’ll help you learn how to upgrade your paraglider and grappling hook, two invaluable items you receive in Dying Light 2.

How to upgrade your paraglider and grappling hook in Dying Light 2

These Nightrunner tools can be upgraded just like any other upgradable item can be in the game. Upon unlocking each individual tool, you can take them to the Craftmaster at any safe zone and provide the parts needed to upgrade them. However, you should note that these items require different materials than things like elemental weapon attachments.

Instead, you’ll need to find items like Military Tech to upgrade your tools. This is an extremely rare resource because they can only be found in airdrop crates. They only come in single pieces, so you’ll need quite a few to max out the Nightrunner tools.

There is a rather easy farming technique to get plenty of Military Tech without having to look for each individual airdrop crate. It is not known if this is a bug or exploit, but you can revisit previously open crates after saving and loading in to get some extra loot. While it isn’t guaranteed every time, you run a fair chance of getting additional parts.

The best place to farm Military Tech would be from the VNC Tower. This can be easily accessed after completing the Broadcast Story Quest. Just take the elevator all the way up and jump off with your paraglider to a tower with a pointy antenna sticking from the top. It’s south of the VNC, and it has an airdrop. Once you finish with that crate, go south even more. The crates you get on this route are Airdrops THB-UT0 and THB-7U3.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A Nintendo Switch port is due for release later this year.