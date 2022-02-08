Dying Light 2 introduces a number of different Nightrunner tools that will help you reach new heights and find new ways to make use of its splendid parkouring system. You have things like the paraglider to help you jump from building to building. In some cases, all you need is a grappling hook, and you can actually get one in the game! Here is how you can get the grappling hook in Dying Light 2.

How to get the grappling hook in Dying Light 2

The grappling hook is a mid-mission reward you’ll receive during the story quest, “Broadcast”. Here, Jack Matt tries to finally mobilize and take control of the VNC Tower in the Central Loop. In doing so, Frank and Lawan have told you that scaling the tower was a suicide mission.

You defy their orders and make way with the Peacekeepers as you go in for a tough fight going up. Against all odds, you’ll make significant progress, going beyond the points at which the previous Nightrunners have met their gruesome fate.

There comes a point where you will actually be outside of the building, but atop a location where you can see the streets and look at the sky. At some point, you will have to perform some parkouring stunts that seem impossible, until Frank contacts you via walkie-talkie. He tells you about some tools left by the fallen Nightrunners which includes the fabled grappling hook.

This is the tutorial of sorts where you can go ahead and swing death-defying distances from one point to another. The grappling hook does use stamina as you go from point A to point B, but at this point, you probably would have stocked up on a handful of GRE containers to up that stat.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A Nintendo Switch port is due for release later this year in 2022.