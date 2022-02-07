Dying Light 2: Should You Call Damien Over the Radio?

When you find Damien’s brother in the Missing Persons quest in Dying Light 2, you’ll be given the chance to call Damien over the radio to let him know what’s going on. This quest is obtained in the Bazaar, where Damien stops you before you leave the building. He informs you of a strange job at a mysterious address, and if you do decide to check it out, you get attacked. It turns out Damien has been leading people to their deaths the entire time, but only because the criminals have his brother. His brother is actually a criminal as well, so should you call Damien over the radio and let him know?

Should You Call Damien Over the Radio in Dying Light 2?

When you meet Damien’s brother, Cliff, you’ll be given two options. You can either choose to call Damien over the radio or ask Cliff “what’s going on here?” Damien doesn’t know the truth about his brother, so calling him might make a bad situation even worse. It seems like this is a huge decision that will affect the outcome of this side quest, but that’s actually not the case.

This choice does not matter. No matter what you do, Aiden will call Damien and update him about the situation. You’ll then be forced to fight Cliff and a few other goons, which Damien won’t be too happy about. You’ll have to make some split-second decisions back at the Bazaar in order to get the best outcome for this side quest.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.