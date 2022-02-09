When you assault the Renegades’ stronghold at the end of Dying Light 2, you have to choose to either trust the Colonel or side with Lawan. While it may seem like a huge story decision, it only happens if Frank dies earlier in the game. If you managed to save Frank, then Lawan will be absent from this section of the game entirely. If you’re unfortunate enough to find yourself in this situation, then Lawan’s hot-headed personality will get you into trouble with the Colonel. She’s pointing a crossbow directly at him, so you need to act fast. Should you trust the Colonel or side with Lawan in Dying Light 2?

Trust the Colonel or Side With Lawan in Dying Light 2?

It’s the end of the game, so this is where your choices will have the most serious consequences. Without spoiling too much, if you choose to trust the Colonel, nobody will get hurt and he’ll arrange transportation to help you get to X13. If you side with Lawan, she will shoot her crossbow but hit the Colonel’s wife instead. Lawan will get injured and you’ll then be forced to fight the Renegades. If you want to know exactly what happens in each outcome, keep reading on.

Trust the Colonel

If you trust the Colonel, Lawan lowers her weapon and the Colonel’s men take her to the infirmary. The Colonel then tells you how to get to Waltz’s quarters and then gives you a ride to X13, leading you to the final stretch of the game. Because you didn’t attack the Colonel though, Jack Matt will become angry with you and swear to kill you the next time he sees you. You’ll be ambushed by Matt and a squad of Peacekeepers shortly after. After defeating them, you’ll continue on to X13.

Side With Lawan

If you side with Lawan, she’ll end up shooting the Colonel’s wife since she will jump in front of him to save him. Lawan will be injured and you’ll have to fight the Renegades in the room with you along with the Colonel’s Champion. You’ll then be given the opportunity to let the Peacekeepers into the stronghold and then you’ll chase after the Colonel. Depending on your choices the Colonel can either survive your encounter or shoot himself.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.