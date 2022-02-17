Blades are one of the many crafting components in Dying Light 2 that you will quickly go through. From putting on weapon mods to crafting items, you will need a constant supply of blades. You can just take your chances of looting blades as you progress through Dying Light 2, and sure you will find some here and there. However, knowing reliable locations to get blades will make the game so much easier since you can go get them when you need them. Let’s go over where you can find blades in Dying Light 2.

Where to Find Blades in Dying Light 2

Since blades are a lower-tier resource, you can randomly find blades in any lootable object or on corpses. However, this is inconsistent and can be quite time-consuming when you really need a blade or two. The first place you should check for blades when you need them is at the closest vendor, just make sure you go to the vendor with the bag icon and not the craftsman.

Vendors will have their own supply of low-end resources that they can sell you for relatively cheap. If you just need a couple of blades, this can be a great place to get them. However, you won’t be getting more than a few from a vendor as they will only carry around a maximum of five. If you are looking to stockpile blades you will need to find a different source.

That’s where our second place to find blades comes in, good old Forsaken Stores. Any crafting resource can spawn in forsaken stores, but you can get an idea of which resource has a higher chance of spawning based on the store type. A hardware store would have a higher chance of spawning stuff like batteries, but you would be hard-pressed to find rags in one. One hardware store can be found in the upper middle zone of Old Villedor.

Since you will be needing to clear these stores as night, why not take the time to farm up a bit of XP for combat and stamina. Don’t worry about clearing out the stores as well, since the loot will respawn in them after a few in-game days. So you can farm blades to your heart’s content. If you have any more trouble with Dying Light 2 check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.