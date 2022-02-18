Oxidizers are one of the many resources that you will need as you progress through Dying Light 2. They may not be the highest priority for you to farm, but it can be a pain when you need to craft something and don’t have any. While you can also hope that you will get them off of enemies that you kill or get lucky when looting trash cans. You’ll probably find yourself constantly needing them as you play Dying Light 2. Let’s go over where you can find and farm Oxidizers in Dying Light 2.

Where to Find Oxidizers in Dying Light 2

Unlike blades, you will have a hard time coming across these from random enemies that you kill. One place you can always find a few oxidizers is on vendors. Venders can sometimes bug out and stack up on Oxidizers if you want to buy a large amount like the image shows. However, normally a vendor will not have 100 oxidizers.

Your next best place to find them is going to be in Forsaken Stores. They should spawn in there more commonly and will be easier to find there than batteries. As always, the design of the Forsaken Store does have an impact on what loot you can find inside. Just make sure you are not running around a clothing store wondering why you only found one oxidizer.

You can also find oxidizers in Evacuation Convoys. However, if you are looting these to farm oxidizers you should be disappointed that the loot you get is not higher-tier. Also, make sure to not get Evacuation Convoys and Military Convoys confused as they share the same icon on the map but have different types of loot that they spawn.

You should always keep a few oxidizers on you at all times in case you need to craft a quick UV light to throw. They can be very useful in buying yourself some time to heal if you are out farming XP at night and are not near a safe zone. If you have any more trouble with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.