Dying Light 2 has been out for just under 2 weeks and players have been busy enjoying the hundreds of hours of content in the open world of Villedor. One of the biggest assets to surviving in the game, in addition to combat and parkour perks, is crafting your supplies. One particular component which is essential for anything from Accessories to Weapon Mods is Wiring, and knowing where to find some will come in handy throughout your travels. Read on for our guide on Where to Find Wiring in Dying Light 2!

Dying Light 2: Where to Find Wiring

Wiring is rather common in Villedor, and it’s often found in wardrobes, cabinets, and dressers, among other storage inside the many buildings you encounter. The game’s design makes sense in that, unlike Rooftop Groves where you can find Honey, Chamomile, and many other components, electrical equipment doesn’t grow on trees but is tucked away indoors. Something else you should consider through your travels is that you can return to any buildings you might be familiar with as the storage units serve as static spawn locations for Wiring, among other loot.

Wiring can wind up getting used rather quickly in large amounts, especially if you like to use Shock mods on your weapons or craft things like Mines to deal with threats. Raiding multiple nearby buildings, typically anywhere between ground-floor leading up to just before the roofs, will yield plenty of Wiring you can ration for when you need it to help you against tough enemies. You’ll be pleased to find how often you find multiple drops of this loot item if you make sure to thoroughly search indoors.

This concludes our guide on Where to find Wiring in Dying Light 2! Be sure to check out more guides like this and equip yourself for survival in the chaotic streets of Villedor, whether it’s for a mission in daylight or a nighttime loot raid.