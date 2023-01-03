Easy Method to Acquire Veles-X in Destiny 2

A Week 5 Seasonal Challenge in Destiny 2 asks players to acquire the Veles-X. This Seasonal Challenge is called Timeless Iteration and, upon completion, rewards a lot of XP and some Bright Dust. To complete Timeless Iteration and acquire Veles-X quickly in Destiny 2, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Get Veles-X in Destiny 2

The only way to acquire a Veles-X is through ritual activities. If you are new to Destiny or need a refresher, ritual activities are game modes that are always available like Gambit, Crucible, and Vanguard Strikes. There is one vendor paired with each ritual activity and they offer special bonuses.

Each season, the main ritual vendors offer a new weapon to unlock. In Season of the Seraph, the weapon is Veles-X which is an energy Void Pulse Rifle that directly competes with Disparity since they are both four-shot Pulse Rifles.

The easiest way to acquire Veles-X is to watch out for double rank weeks. Oftentimes, a week in Destiny 2 will feature a double rank on Gambit matches or any other ritual activity, which means you’ll get double the amount of rank progression that you’d normally get when playing those ritual activities.

Since Veles-X is unlocked at Rank 16, it is important to take advantage of double rank weeks. Again, any ritual vendor will give you Veles-X at Rank 16, you just need to grind toward it.

And that is how to acquire Veles-X and complete Timeless Iteration. Veles-X unlocks with a masterwork in handling. It also always comes with the same perk options, so there is no God Roll like for the Seraph weapons.

Aside from being a great Pulse Rifle, you’ll want to acquire Veles-X because it will grant you XP, Bright Dust, and progression toward unlocking the Season of the Seraph Triumph.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023