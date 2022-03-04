Elden Ring: All Legendary Weapons & How to Get Them

Elden Ring has a number of incredibly powerful legendary weapons. No matter what class you are playing as, these weapons will make you a formidable opponent. Here are all the legendary weapons in Elden Ring and how to get them.

How to Get Legendary Weapons in Elden Ring

While these weapons aren’t necessarily the best weapons you can get when you start Elden Ring, if you put the work in, you can earn your way up to getting all of these legendary weapons. To get all of the legendary weapons in Elden Ring, follow these steps:

Legendary Weapon 1: Grafted Blade Greatsword

To get the Grafted Blade Greatsword, you will need to take down Lionine Misbegotten. This boss can be found at the southernmost tip of the map and will reward you with the legendary weapon.

Legendary Weapon 2: Marais Executioner’s Sword

The Marais Executioner’s Sword is a reward for defeating Elemer of the Briar at The Shaded Castle.

Legendary Weapon 3: Eclipse Shotel

This one is a bit easier to get than the previous legendary swords. To get the Eclipse Shotel in Elden Ring, start at the Chuch of the Eclipse Site of Grace at Castle Sol. From there, enter the church and find the legendary weapon at the alter.

Legendary Weapon 4: Sword of Night and Flame

To get the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring, start at the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace in Caria Manor and follow these steps:

Run along the castle walls. Jump to the lower building on your left just before the third tower. Locate a lower building with a ladder and jump to it. Descend the ladder into the building. Open the chest that is inside the building to get the legendary sword inside.

Legendary Weapon 5: Devourer’s Scepter

The Devourer’s Scepter is dropped when Bernahl is defeated. The NPC can be found in these places throughout the game:

Warmaster’s Shack

Volcano Manor

Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace in Farum

Legendary Weapon 6: Golden Order Greatsword

The legendary weapon Golden Order Greatsword is a reward for clearing out Cave of the Forlorn, south of the Minor Erdree in the area leading to Haligtree.

Legendary Weapon 7: Ruins Greatsword

To get the Ruins Greatsword in Elden Ring, you will need to have defeated Radahn. Here is what you need to do:

Head back to Redmane Castle. Talk to the announcer in the Church. Use the Site of Grace. Fight the boss duo in the plaza.

Legendary Weapon 8: Bolt of Gransax

Here are the steps you need to follow to get the Bolt of Gransax in Elden Ring:

Start at the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace. Take the elevator that is located to the west down. Follow the path down and jump the railing on the left where the spear sticking out of the wall is. Travel up the spear to find the Bolt of Gransax.

Legendary Weapon 9: Dark Moon Greatsword

The last legendary weapon in Elden Ring is the Dark Moon Greatsword. If you get the Age of the Stars Ending, you will find this legendary weapon where Renna was.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.