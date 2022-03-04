Elden Ring: Where to Go After Beating Starscourge Radahn

In Elden Ring, powerful bosses will stand in the player’s way as they attempt to complete optional quests. Starscourge Radahn is one of these bosses, providing a great challenge to anyone attempting to serve Ranni the Witch. Fighting him is no easy task, but players will have plenty of resources to fight him with when they arrive to his battlefield. In a way, the hard part comes after beating Starscourge Radahn, as players must figure out where to go next.

Where to Go After Beating Starscourge Radahn

If you are currently following Ranni’s questline, you should be able to speak to Blaidd near the Site of Grace that appears after defeating Radahn. He’ll tell you to meet “where the falling star bit the Earth”, which is actually just south of the Mistwood in Limgrave. It shouldn’t take long for you to find a massive crater with rocks floating above it. Blaidd won’t be there when you arrive, but you can safely continue down the crater to enter Nokron yourself.

This section of the underground is sectioned off from where you could meet Blaidd before. New enemies and bosses will appear here, interrupting your progress as you continue forward. You’ll eventually need to find a set of buildings with rooftops that you’ll have to jump across. If you find the location “Night’s Sacred Ground”, you’re in the right place. Just continue forward and you’ll eventually come across the hidden treasure of Nokron, allowing you to continue Ranni’s questline and get even closer to a fantastic reward for sorcerers.

There are plenty of reasons to visit this part of Nokron, even if you ignore any questlines. There are some great rewards in this area, especially if you’ve been relying on summoning spirits throughout most of the game. There are also many spots to farm for upgrade materials and other useful items, making it a vital location for any adventurer.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.