Elden Ring has plenty of bosses you must break through enemies to find an imposing boss to conquer. But in some areas, like Siofra River, the path isn’t quite so linear, and in fact you’ll have to thoroughly investigate the areas to unlock several boss encounters, like the Ancestor Spirit. In Siofra River, there are mysterious pillars which, when lit at their altars, set a torch ablaze at your ultimate destination, so light them all to see what’s next. Read on for our guide to All of Siofra River’s Flame Pillar Locations in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Ancestor Spirit Boss: All Flame Pillar Locations in Siofra River

From the Siofra River Bank, but you’ll need to light the flame pillars marked on this map. Ahead you’ll see the steps leading up to Hallowhorn Grounds, and as you light more flame pillars, the torches along the sides will light up individually too. Be careful, as you’ll be met with resistance from the Ancestral Followers looking to keep their sacred beast from being disturbed. If you’re riding Torrent, be careful, as these enemies like to snipe you with frustrating accuracy.

Once you light all the pillars, go to fight the Ancestor Spirit. You’ll spot the remains of the beast at the Hallowhorn Grounds, just examine it and you’ll be transported to a doorway you can pass through to fight it. This is a reasonably tough boss, both large and agile, making it sometimes tricky to pin projectiles on it. Once you win the fight though, you’ll get Ancestral Follower Ashes and will be able to summon these where you see the arch icon.

If you’re liking this experience, you’ll be pleased to know that Nokron, Eternal City is just above this area and you can find more flame pillars to fight the Regal Ancestor Spirit. There’s always a bigger fish, even if this fish lives on land and has antlers.

This concludes our guide to All of Siofra River’s Flame Pillar Locations in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides, as well as our review!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.