Elden Ring Ancestor Spirit Boss: All Flame Pillar Locations in Siofra River

Light the beacons!

March 9th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Elden-Ring-Siofra-Flame

Elden Ring has plenty of bosses you must break through enemies to find an imposing boss to conquer.  But in some areas, like Siofra River, the path isn’t quite so linear, and in fact you’ll have to thoroughly investigate the areas to unlock several boss encounters, like the Ancestor Spirit.  In Siofra River, there are mysterious pillars which, when lit at their altars, set a torch ablaze at your ultimate destination, so light them all to see what’s next.  Read on for our guide to All of Siofra River’s Flame Pillar Locations in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Ancestor Spirit Boss: All Flame Pillar Locations in Siofra River

Siofra-River-Flame-Pillar-Map-1

From the Siofra River Bank, but you’ll need to light the flame pillars marked on this map.  Ahead you’ll see the steps leading up to Hallowhorn Grounds, and as you light more flame pillars, the torches along the sides will light up individually too.  Be careful, as you’ll be met with resistance from the Ancestral Followers looking to keep their sacred beast from being disturbed.  If you’re riding Torrent, be careful, as these enemies like to snipe you with frustrating accuracy.

Once you light all the pillars, go to fight the Ancestor Spirit.  You’ll spot the remains of the beast at the Hallowhorn Grounds, just examine it and you’ll be transported to a doorway you can pass through to fight it.  This is a reasonably tough boss, both large and agile, making it sometimes tricky to pin projectiles on it.  Once you win the fight though, you’ll get Ancestral Follower Ashes and will be able to summon these where you see the arch icon.

If you’re liking this experience, you’ll be pleased to know that Nokron, Eternal City is just above this area and you can find more flame pillars to fight the Regal Ancestor Spirit.  There’s always a bigger fish, even if this fish lives on land and has antlers.

This concludes our guide to All of Siofra River’s Flame Pillar Locations in Elden Ring!  Be sure to check out our other guides, as well as our review!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Elden Ring
Nokron Eternal City
Elden Ring: How to Get to Nokron, Eternal City Secret Location
Elden Ring Divine Tower of Liurnia
Elden Ring: How to Unlock the Divine Tower of Liurnia
Talisman Pouch Elden Ring
Elden Ring Best Talismans: 10 Best Talismans & Where to Get Them
Radahn elden ring
Elden Ring Festival Location: How to Start Radahn Boss Battle
Trending on AOTF
Miriel, Pastor of Vows
Elden Ring Players Have Fallen in Love With Pope Turtle
Hardest Bosses in Elden Ring
Hardest Elden Ring Bosses Ranked: 10 Boss Battles That Will Make You Rage Quit
Best Shields in Elden Ring
Best Shield in Elden Ring: Top 10 Shields to Help You Block Every Attack
Rune Farming
Get Millions of Runes Per Hour With This Elden Ring Farming Route