Elden Ring Crossplay Details: Is There Cross-Platform or Cross-Gen Multiplayer?

With less than a week to go, Elden Ring will finally be playable for many eager fans. Since it’s part of the Soulsborne genre of games, it may be a bit of a tough game for many newcomers to get into. It’s also one of those games that can be enjoyed from a cooperative standpoint. Here, we’ll get into the details of whether or not Elden Ring will have crossplay and cross-gen multiplayer.

Elden Ring crossplay details

To the disappointment of many, Elden Ring will not feature crossplay multiplayer. You will only be able to play with people on the same console brand as you. PlayStation will only matchmake with PlayStation and so forth. In a time where many games support crossplay, it seems like a missed opportunity here.

Is there cross-gen multiplayer?

Luckily, there will be support for cross-generation play for Elden Ring. With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic causing the semiconductor shortage, many people can’t get their hands on a next-generation console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. At least people who have been separated from the transitioning to the 9th generation of consoles, we’ll still be able to pair up with people in the last generation.

Despite the game running better on newer hardware, there won’t be any limitations either. The only differences will be loading times, frame rates, and the choices to alter graphical optimizations.

Is there a next-gen upgrade for Elden Ring?

To many other peoples’ delight, Elden Ring will have a free next-gen upgrade. If you are planning on playing the game on a PS4, you can get an upgrade to the PS5 version at no additional cost. The same goes for Xbox and its smart delivery program.

Elden Ring is set to release on February 25, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.