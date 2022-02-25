Elden Ring Dual Wielding Guide: How to Dual Wield Weapons

Walking into the world of Elden Ring can prove to be quite intimidating and it is important to learn your preferred fighting style as soon as possible. It goes without saying that your fighting style can evolve organically throughout the game, but it is best to learn your ideal fighting style quickly.

Dual wielding was a popular fighting style for many previous players of the Souls games and there looks to be no exception with Elden Ring. You can wield most melee weapons with two-hands which comes with different benefits and limitations in battle. You simply equip your secondary weapon to your side arm slot (normally where the shield would go in the equipment menu).

However, the equipped weapons must be of the same class. As you have equipped the two weapons, you have activated the power stance. That was pretty simple, right? With that said lets go over some of the advantages and disadvantages of dual wielding

Advantages of Dual Wielding

Increases Strength by 1.5

Changes the move-set and available combos that can be executed which allows you to deal more devastating blows to your opponent at a quicker speed.

Your ability to knock down enemies is also increased.

Dual wielding weapons grants you a temporary increase in your Strength stat by 1.5, allowing you to wield certain weapons with requirements that you would not normally be able to meet while one-handing them. Your combination move-set will also change, depending on the weapons, either a little or a lot. That said you will be dealing more damage at a much quicker pace.

A dual-wielding Tarnished will want to focus on dexterity and strength stats, and be a dodge/rolling expert. The key will be to unleash a flurry of fast attacks between an enemies attacks then roll out of combat swiftly.

Disadvantages of Dual Wielding

Shields cannot be used

Staves cannot be used (preventing you from casting Sorceries and Incantations)

Changes the move-set and available combos that can be executed

While losing the ability to use shields and effectively block is the obvious disadvantage, losing the ability to spell cast is also quite harmful. Players who struggle with dodging may find it difficult to be without their trusty shield and the extra attack power and speed may not be worth it. You may also lose the fighting style that works best for you when combining a trusty sword with another sword.

Certain weapons, such as various type of swords, may lose their attack range when dual wielding. This could become an issue for players who have gotten used to the play style of a particular weapon when combining it with the other.

Dual wielding is a solid fighting style and can allow you to deal devastating damage. If you are good at dodging it should serve you well, but as stated above you need to find the style that works best for your Tarnished.

Elden Ring is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.