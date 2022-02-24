Elden Ring Power Stance Explained: How to Use Power Stance and What It Does

Elden Ring combines mechanics found in all of FromSoftware’s titles. This includes the fast-paced action of more recent entries, as well as weapon types from older games – such as the Twinblades. There are even more returning mechanics, and one in particular is incredibly valuable for dealing damage. Those starting out in Elden Ring will want to figure out how to use Power Stance in order to wield two weapons at once, expanding their moveset and increasing their damage output.

How to Use Power Stance in Elden Ring

Unlike in Dark Souls II, where strength requirements were key – or in Dark Souls III, where only certain weapons could be used together – the Power Stance in Elden Ring is simple to activate. All that a player needs to do is equip one weapon of the same type in each hand. The Warrior class actually starts out wielding two Scimitars, so anyone choosing this class doesn’t have to go through extra setup to try out a Power Stance. Once both weapons are equipped, pressing the guard button will make the player character swing both weapons at once.

As Power Stanced weapons can be individually upgraded, players can make the most out of their weaker weapons’ attack power. Doing so will provide more overall damage than simply two-handing a weapon on its own, and the flurry of attacks can more easily break enemies’ stances. Players can take full advantage of using Power Stance against tough bosses like Margit the Fell Omen, rapidly cutting down the time spent on fighting them. Such strength comes with an obvious downside, however; players must have two weapons of their preferred type in order to try Power Stance. If you enjoy a particular weapon type such as Greatswords or Hammers, keep an eye out for another weapon to pair it with.

