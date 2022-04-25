Elden Ring Healer Class: Best Support Build for Co-Op

With the right friends, no challenge is too difficult to overcome in Elden Ring. Thanks to useful items and password matchmaking, it’s possible to play through most of the game with friends online. If an entire group is too inexperienced, though, they’re bound to run into some trouble as tougher bosses and more dangerous dungeons stand before them. In these cases, it’s not a bad idea to join friends in Elden Ring as a healer. By using spells and items, there’s a surprising number of ways in which healers can assist their teammates.

How to Create a Healer Class in Elden Ring

To begin making a healer, players should choose the Prophet as their starting class. This choice has the highest starting Faith of any class in the game, and it even starts out with the Heal incantation. This spell will restore a flat amount of HP to you and your allies, making it vital for any class that wants to become a pure healer. There are many other spells that can assist both yourself and allies in numerous ways; players should take note of their requirements and effects. These spells are:

Heal , Great Heal , Lord’s Heal , and Erdtree Heal – Heals a flat amount of HP. The strongest version, Erdtree Heal, requires 42 Faith.

, , , and – Heals a flat amount of HP. The strongest version, Erdtree Heal, requires 42 Faith. Fortification spells and Protection of the Erdtree – Increases defense against non-physical damage. The strongest version, Protection of the Erdtree, requires 35 Faith.

spells and – Increases defense against non-physical damage. The strongest version, Protection of the Erdtree, requires 35 Faith. Blessing’s Boon and Blessing of the Erdtree – Gradually restores HP over a period of time. The strongest version, Blessing of the Erdtree, requires 38 Faith.

and – Gradually restores HP over a period of time. The strongest version, Blessing of the Erdtree, requires 38 Faith. Law of Regression – Heals all negative statuses and removes buffs from other players. Requires 37 Intelligence.

The Sacred Seal used by the player will not heavily change the effectiveness of these spells. Healers should get their hands on Talismans that can assist in spellcasting, such as the Radagon Icon, Old Lord’s Talisman, and Primal Glintstone Blade. Weapons with the Prayerful Strike or Holy Ground Ashes of War will restore HP to allies with their abilities. The Warming Stone and Frenzyflame Stone consumables will also heal allies for varying amounts, making for a good alternative if you run out of FP. Beyond these choices, the best equipment for a healer is up to the player’s discretion. It might be best to focus on high defense, though; the best way to keep your allies from dying is to keep yourself alive, as well!

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.