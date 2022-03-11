Elden Ring players, or the Tarnished, are always looking to upgrade their gear no matter what it is. From their armaments to their weapons, upgrades are always essential when going up against some of the toughest bosses in Elden Ring. As for Ghost Glovewort, the upgrade is primarily used to upgrade renowned Spirit Ashes. With nine tiers of Ghost Glovewort in Elden Ring, each tier is used to upgrade higher leveled renowned Spirit Ashes, which are stronger than regular Spirit Ashes. Here is how to buy Ghost Glovewort 4, 5, and 6 in Elden Ring.

How to Buy Ghost Glovewort 4, 5, and 6 in Elden Ring

To purchase Ghost Glovewort 4, 5, and 6 in Elden Ring, you will first need to find the Ghost Glovework Picker’s Bell Bearing [2]. After finding the Ghost Glovewort Bell Bearing [1] for Ghost Glovewort 1, 2, and 3 in Nokstella Eternal City. From the Ainser River Main checkpoint Site of Grace, head south as you go through Ranni’s side questline.

As you go through the river to reach the Uhl Palace Ruins, go through the big gate with two giant statues on either side. Once you have gone through the gateway, keep following the river until you arrive in Nokstella Eternal City. Once there, touch the grace and climb up the stairs straight ahead.

Once you have reached the top of the stairs after defeating or running past the enemies, turn left and back towards the room on the left side. After you have made it inside the room, open the chest to receive Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [2], which will be used to purchase the Ghost Glovewort 4, 5, and 6.

After you have retrieved the Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [2], head to the Roundtable Hold on the bottom left of the Lands Between map. Go through the area until you are met with the Twin Maiden Husks. Click on the “Offer a bell bearing” menu option to present the Twin Maiden Husks with the Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [2]. Once you have done this, you will now be able to purchase as many Ghost Glovewort 4, 5, and 6 as you want.

Here is how much each Ghost Glovewort costs:

Ghost Glovewort [4]: 3600 Runes

Ghost Glovewort [5]: 4800 Runes

Ghost Glovewort [6]: 6000 Runes

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.