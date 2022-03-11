Elden Ring: How to Buy Grave Glovewort 1, 2, and 3

Grave Gloveworts are extremely valuable in Elden Ring. For players, or the Tarneshed, who use Spirit Ashes regularly during fights throughout the game, it may be important to upgrade them so that they can fight longer for you and take some of the aggression off of you. While some fans will find these items scattered all over the Lands Between in Elden Ring, this guide will show you how to buy an unlimited amount of Grave Gloveworts [1], [2], and [3].

How to Buy Grave Glovewort 1, 2, and 3 in Elden Ring

To buy these three iterations of Grave Glovewort in Elden Ring, you will need to obtain the Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [1]. This item is obtained through defeating the Erdtree Burial Watchdog boss in the Wyndham Catacombs. The Wyndham Catacombs are in the Mt. Gelmir area.

This area is meant for players who have gone through the Lands Between and leveled up using plenty of Runes. If you are underleveled, it will be difficult to not only make it to this area, but even more difficult to defeat the boss necessary to get the Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [1].

To get to the Mt. Gelmir area, you have two options. First, you can use the Grand Lift of Dectus to reach the Altus Plateau and head north. The other option is visiting the Ruin-Strewn Precipice at the northeast part of Liurnia and go through the mines to defeat the Magma Wyrm Makar.

If you choose the second option, once you get out of the mine, head straight north until you hit the Mt. Gelmir area. The Wyndham Ruins can be found shortly after heading north from your location. The Wyndham Ruins are on the side of a cliff in the northwest area of the Mt. Gelmir area.

The Wyndham Catacombs

Once you enter the Wyndham Catacombs to retrieve the Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [1], you need to locate the lever and unlock the boss door. This dungeon is particularly straightforward, so it should not be difficult to get to the boss, other than the enemies in your way. After you pull the lever, head back to the beginning of the Catacombs and go through the opened-up passageway and defeat the Erdtree Burial Watchdog to obtain the Glovewort Picker’s Bearing [1] to purchase Grave Gloveworts [1], [2], and [3].

With the Bell Bearing, head back to the Roundtable Hold on the bottom right of the map and give the item to the Twin Maiden Husks. After you have given them the Bell Bearing, you can now purchase an unlimited amount of Grave Gloveworts [1], [2], and [3].

Here is how much each Grave Glovewort costs:

Grave Glovewort [1]: 800 Runes

Grave Glovewort [2]: 1,200 Runes

Grave Glovewort [3]: 1,600 Runes

Elden Ring is available for PC, PS4 and 5, Xbox One and X/S.