Weapon upgrading is a rather important thing in Elden Ring. You’ll want to get your weapons up to snuff because in some cases, the harder content in the game becomes not just skill checks, but also stat checks. You wouldn’t want to use a +1 weapon in the endgame or else you’ll just be slashing away at bosses forever. That’s where smithing stones can really save your hide. Here, we’ll explain how you can get Smithing Stone levels 3 and 4 in Elden Ring.

How to buy Smithing Stone 3 and 4 in Elden Ring

If you aren’t aware, you can purchase Smithing Stones from the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold, but you will need to give them the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [2]. This unlocks the ability for them to sell you the aforementioned Smithing Stones.

So, to find that Bell Bearing, you will have to go all the way to a place called the Sealed Tunnel in the Altus Plateau. It’s right on the southern outskirts of Leyndell, the Royal Capital. This might be a bit of a trek for lower-leveled players because you’ll also need to acquire the medallion halves to get the Grand Lift of Dectus working.

Grant Lift of Dectus (Red), Sealed Tunnel (Green)

Once you get to the Sealed Tunnel, open any chest inside the tunnel to eventually find that extremely useful Bell Bearing item. Bring that back to the Twin Maidens and now you can buy the level 3 and 4 Smithing Stones so you can then upgrade your non-special weapons up to level 12.

Do note that you will have to use runes to purchase them, so check out our farming guide so you can not only increase your level but acquire more stones to beef up your weapons.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.