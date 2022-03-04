Elden Ring: How to Buy Smithing Stone 3 and 4

Why explore the dangerous lands to get smithing stones when you can simply buy them?

March 3rd, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Elden-Ring-Smithing-Stone-3-and-4

Weapon upgrading is a rather important thing in Elden Ring. You’ll want to get your weapons up to snuff because in some cases, the harder content in the game becomes not just skill checks, but also stat checks. You wouldn’t want to use a +1 weapon in the endgame or else you’ll just be slashing away at bosses forever. That’s where smithing stones can really save your hide. Here, we’ll explain how you can get Smithing Stone levels 3 and 4 in Elden Ring.

How to buy Smithing Stone 3 and 4 in Elden Ring

If you aren’t aware, you can purchase Smithing Stones from the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold, but you will need to give them the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [2]. This unlocks the ability for them to sell you the aforementioned Smithing Stones.

So, to find that Bell Bearing, you will have to go all the way to a place called the Sealed Tunnel in the Altus Plateau. It’s right on the southern outskirts of Leyndell, the Royal Capital. This might be a bit of a trek for lower-leveled players because you’ll also need to acquire the medallion halves to get the Grand Lift of Dectus working.

Elden-Ring-Map-of-Altus

Grant Lift of Dectus (Red), Sealed Tunnel (Green)

Once you get to the Sealed Tunnel, open any chest inside the tunnel to eventually find that extremely useful Bell Bearing item. Bring that back to the Twin Maidens and now you can buy the level 3 and 4 Smithing Stones so you can then upgrade your non-special weapons up to level 12.

Do note that you will have to use runes to purchase them, so check out our farming guide so you can not only increase your level but acquire more stones to beef up your weapons.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Elden Ring
Ashes of War Elden Ring
Elden Ring: How to Remove Ashes of War From a Weapon
Elden Ring White Mask Verra Rose Church
Elden Ring Unlimited Invasions: Where to Find the Bloody Finger
Leonine Misbegotten Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Should You Accept the Introduction to Gurranq the Beast Clergyman?
Spirit Caller Snail Boss Guide
Spirit-Caller Snail Boss Guide: How to Beat Spirit-Caller Snail in Elden Ring
Trending on AOTF
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Announced
Elden Ring Fia
PSA: You Probably Shouldn’t Hug Fia All the Time in Elden Ring
Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak Update – What is it?
Persona 25th Anniversary
New Persona 25th Anniversary Art Hints at Persona 6