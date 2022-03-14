As you make your way through the wastelands of Elden Ring, you’ll come across a vast assortment of characters that will help you or hinder you. One of these characters just so happens to be Blaidd, who can either be a major help, or a major thorn in your side. As you come across him, however, you’ll notice one thing about him; he has a slick set of armor and a killer sword.

But, how can you get some of your own, you may be wondering? Is it something that you can get through normal gameplay, or something that you’ll need to achieve differently? Follow us as we dive into our guide on how to get Blaidd’s Armor, and the Royal Greatsword!

Elden Ring – How To Get Blaidd’s Armor and Royal Greatsword

As you are working your way through the questline for Ranni, the Witch, you’ll be tasked with a grand set of things to accomplish, and you’ll come across Blaaid in front of one of the towers after Ranni receives the Dark Moon Ring. He’ll be talking to himself, and if you stick around for too long, you may be in for a bad time, as he will turn against you and begin to attack you.

All you’ll need to do at this life is defeat him, as there is no way to get him to calm down out of his hostility, and once you deliver the final blow, you’ll receive not only his whole armor set but also the Royal Greatsword. But, is it even worth your time to fight him? Yes, it is, as his armor is great for any part of the game.

The stats for his armor are;

Physical – 31.8

VS Strike – 28

VS Slash – 31.8

VS Pierce – 33.4

Magic – 24.7

Fire – 27.6

Light – 22.7

Holy 25.8

And a great number of Resistances, such as;

Immunity – 38

Robustness – 76

Focus – 25

Vitality – 25

Poise – 24

As you can see, these stats are quite great and allow you to roam the plains in style. You’ll also score the Royal Greatsword, which is an excellent sword for those that are investing in Melee-based Builds.

You’ll be looking at a massive amount of power, as you’ll see with the stats;

Physical – 122

Magic -134

Crit – 100

And great guarding capabilities as well;

Physical – 63

Magic – 47

Fire – 47

Light – 47

Holy – 47

Boost – 42

So, taking the time to fight this daunting foe is worth it, as you’ll get a slick set of armor, but also a weapon that can help you carry on through a massive portion of the game. And you’ll look good while roaming the lands on your quest to become an Elden Lord in the process!

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2022