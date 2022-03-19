Elden Ring: How to Get Flame of the Fell God Incantation

Elden Ring is the type of game to just toss you in, and tell you to figure it out as you play. As that is the case, you’ll find yourself exploring nooks and crannies to try to find weapons, items, and armor to help you survive, and learning new skills as you progress through the game. Depending on the type of class that you have picked, you’ll have the ability to cast Incantation, which are powerful spells that offer screen-filling effects, and major boosts to yourself and your partners.

One of the most powerful Incantations that you can come across in your journey, the Flame of the Fell God, can help you in a pinch, and inflict massive damage to your enemies. But, is it worth your time to seek out, or is your build powerful enough to wield this ball of flame? Find out in our guide on how to get this incantation, as well as its location!

Elden Ring – Flame of the Fell God Location and Stats

As you continue on your journey through the Liurnia of the Lakes, you may find yourself upon Malefactor’s Evergaol. This intimidating area houses an equally intimidating boss, by the name of Adan, Thief of Fire. While he may just be an optional boss, he offers a great challenge to the player and even greater rewards when defeated.

As you fight Adan, he’ll have one attack that can cause you significant pain and damage, the Flame of the Fell God, which is also the Incantation you get upon defeating him. Raising his left hand, Adan will summon a large orb of fire that approaches you, causing extreme damage and possibly death on one hit if it hits you directly, and if not, still has a chance to harm you due to the large explosion that it causes.

Having an incantation like this could be a major game-changer, and as long as you have 41 Faith, you’ll be able to wield this power for your nefarious purposes. The best part of this incantation is the fact that it can knock enemies back, giving you that moment of relief that you may need to either heal or replenish your magic or give you a chance to swoop in and cause some damage up close and personal. Use it to your advantage in the right ways, and you’ll find yourself a powerful tool to help you along the way.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.