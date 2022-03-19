Elden Ring: How to Get Inescapable Frenzy Incantation

As you make your way through the world of Elden Ring, you’ll need to get your hands on different weapons, incantations, and armor to make sure that you have what it takes to survive in these unforgiving lands. Thankfully, all of these items are available to you, you sometimes just need to explore and find out where to get your hands on those that will help you excel and proceed unscathed.

Finding ways to turn the tide on your foes can make or break a situation, either ending your life or leading to your ending theirs. Thankfully, the Inescapable Frenzy Incantation can help you rise above your foes, and help you out when you need it most. But, where do you get your hands on this? Follow along with our guide, and we’ll show you how to get this unique incantation!

Elden Ring – Inescapable Frenzy Location and Use

As you venture forth into worlds unknown, you’ll find yourself taking advantage of ways to cheese bosses, overpowered weapons, and more. Thankfully, Inescapable Frenzy can help you with this, as it invokes madness in your foes, causing them to go crazy and lose not only FP but Vigor as well, allowing you to unleash your inner Ghost Rider and cause your foes to go down with little effort from you.

After you have defeated Mohg, The Omen in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, you’ll want to lay the smackdown on the altar at the front of the room that you fought them in. Doing this will reveal a new area, as a platform will begin its descent down and allow you to access this new area. You will want to do some slight platforming down, using the stone coffins as platforms, and as you near the bottom, you’ll see a corpse that has the glowing item prompt. Once you snag this, you’ll now be the proud owner of Inescapable Frenzy!

Using this Incantation against other tarnished, especially in PVP can give you a major competitive edge, as it causes them to continuously lose health and magic while allowing you to strike. Grabbing your opponent by the head and unleashing the power of Madness through your gaze is an awesome feeling, and the status effects that come along with it are great, as well. This does only work on Human/Tarnished, so you won’t be able to bring the power of your enemies to your side. If you’ve got a Mage that keeps blasting spells off at you, this could be a great Incantation to use, since it does drain FP, and makes it so they have to either spam tears or get destroyed.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.