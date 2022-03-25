Blood Loss is a powerful tool in Elden Ring, often acting as a great equalizer against even the toughest of foes standing in your way. If you’re not much of a melee fighter, you can opt for the Swarm of Flies, an incantation that costs little to cast and is ruthlessly effective, chasing down enemies and inflicting heavy status damage. This incantation also requires very little stat investment, with a low 11 Faith and 16 Arcane required to use, so it is especially helpful if wanting to inflict Blood Loss from a safe distance. Read on for our guide on How to Get the Swarm of Flies Incantation in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: How to Get Swarm of Flies Incantation

The Swarm of Flies lies just ahead of the Palace Approach Ledge-Road site of grace, in the second cave to the right as you go north down the hill from the known rune-farming site. For those not familiar with where it is, it is in the Mohgwyn Palace secret location. From this site of grace, go past the area with the Albinaurics laid out, and past the first cave to your right, you’ll come to another with a dormant Albinauric supposedly keeping watch. Past this enemy is a small corner where a corpse is laid next to what resembles a fleshy hive. This corpse is holding the Swarm of Flies incantation.

This spell is among the most useful in the game and will make quick work of Malenia in both of her phases. It is slow to reach the opponent, but has some homing to its attacks and decent range, with a slight stagger effect on humanoid opponents susceptible to its effects. It can prove devastating in PvP too.

